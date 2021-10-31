Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Short Interest Update

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the September 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:JAPAY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,472. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Japan Tobacco has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.40.

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter. Japan Tobacco had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Japan Tobacco will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Japan Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

