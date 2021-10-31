JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $960.88

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 960.88 ($12.55) and traded as high as GBX 1,099 ($14.36). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 1,087.50 ($14.21), with a volume of 682,653 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,147.50 ($14.99).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,040.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 961.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.22 billion and a PE ratio of 26.22.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

