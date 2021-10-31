Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Gecina SA’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GECFF)

Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gecina in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Gill forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.46 per share for the year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GECFF. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Societe Generale set a $158.34 price objective on shares of Gecina and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.17.

Gecina stock opened at $134.52 on Friday. Gecina has a 52-week low of $122.78 and a 52-week high of $163.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05 and a beta of 0.81.

About Gecina

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

