Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Davide Campari-Milano’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Davide Campari-Milano’s FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Davide Campari-Milano currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $14.48 on Friday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $15.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.32.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

