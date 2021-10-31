John D. Buchanan Sells 5,688 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Stock

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $484,105.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:CMA opened at $85.09 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $43.03 and a 1 year high of $89.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.87 and a 200-day moving average of $74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 110.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in Comerica during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Comerica by 52.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after buying an additional 29,860 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Comerica by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Comerica by 143.1% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 17,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 59,392 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comerica from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.47.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

