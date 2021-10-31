JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,500 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GSK. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,555 ($20.32) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,460 ($19.07) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,625 ($21.23) to GBX 1,540 ($20.12) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,550.50 ($20.26).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,508.60 ($19.71) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,439.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,400.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,528.80 ($19.97).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.92%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

