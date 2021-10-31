JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.55 Million Stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) by 1,078.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 252,617 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after buying an additional 63,419 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 417,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 49,953 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 380,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 61,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.10 to $8.10 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.51.

NYSE:GOL opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.03. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $11.43.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas A?reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

