JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $260.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $306.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $263.97.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD stock opened at $245.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $249.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.62 and its 200 day moving average is $237.11.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 94.44%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.