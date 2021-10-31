JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,025 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.45% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 157,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 39,947 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 576.5% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 596,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after purchasing an additional 507,900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 206,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 46,085 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PGC opened at $33.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $631.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.36. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.37 and a fifty-two week high of $34.67.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

In related news, EVP Todd Poland bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.31 per share, with a total value of $32,310.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,303 shares of company stock worth $1,035,549 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

