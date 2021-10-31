JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 22,121 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,121 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ERII. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 262,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,317,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 305,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 51,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ERII opened at $20.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.73 and a beta of 1.26. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.03.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ERII. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, Director Sherif Foda sold 5,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $120,796.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,687.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

