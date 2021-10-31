JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 53,862 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 53,862 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Federal Signal by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,521,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,271,000 after acquiring an additional 268,426 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,655,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Federal Signal by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,290,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,417,000 after acquiring an additional 138,228 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,184,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,772,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FSS shares. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $43.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.30.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $334.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

