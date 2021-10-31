JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,101 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in QuantumScape by 109.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,191 shares during the period. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,655,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,206,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in QuantumScape by 481.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 305,213 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in QuantumScape by 3,620.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 320,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,336,000 after purchasing an additional 311,744 shares during the period. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $459,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,257,381 shares of company stock valued at $28,010,119.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

NYSE:QS opened at $28.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.97. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.21 and a beta of 12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 62.45, a current ratio of 62.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. On average, analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

