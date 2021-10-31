Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Short Interest Update

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the September 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS KAOOY traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.26. 77,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,329. KAO has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $15.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.24.

KAO Company Profile

Kao Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer and chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Chemical, and Others. The Consumer Products segment includes Cosmetics, Skin Care and Hair Care, Human Health Care, Fabric and Home Care Businesses. The Cosmetics business offers make-up products such as RMK, SUQQU, Primavista, COFFRET DOR, KATE, SENSAI, and Molton Brown.

