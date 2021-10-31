KARMA Price Tops $0.0080 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KARMA has a market cap of $43.87 million and $1,496.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001728 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005539 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00046940 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.