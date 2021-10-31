Kate Bolsover Sells 3,116 Shares of BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) Stock

BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) insider Kate Bolsover sold 3,116 shares of BB Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.57), for a total transaction of £6,138.52 ($8,020.02).

BB Healthcare Trust stock opened at GBX 199.60 ($2.61) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 194.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 192.76. BB Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 164 ($2.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 204 ($2.67).

BB Healthcare Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

