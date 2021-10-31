Kate Bolsover Sells 3,116 Shares of BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) Stock

BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) insider Kate Bolsover sold 3,116 shares of BB Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.57), for a total transaction of £6,138.52 ($8,020.02).
BB Healthcare Trust stock opened at GBX 199.60 ($2.61) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 194.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 192.76. BB Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 164 ($2.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 204 ($2.67).
About BB Healthcare Trust
