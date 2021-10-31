Kattana (KTN) Trading 16.3% Lower This Week

Kattana (CURRENCY:KTN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Kattana has a market cap of $7.98 million and $258,901.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kattana coin can now be purchased for $4.26 or 0.00006918 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Kattana has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00069944 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00074035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00103976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,474.03 or 0.99862373 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,282.96 or 0.06957519 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00022665 BTC.

Kattana Profile

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,872,774 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

Kattana Coin Trading

