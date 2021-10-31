KBR (NYSE:KBR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.2-7.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.08 billion.KBR also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.300-$2.400 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KBR shares. TheStreet lowered KBR from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KBR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.90.

Shares of NYSE KBR traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,536. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.50. KBR has a 12-month low of $21.93 and a 12-month high of $44.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.83 and a beta of 1.31.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. KBR had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. KBR’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that KBR will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.43%.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

