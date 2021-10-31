KBR (NYSE:KBR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.2-7.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.08 billion.KBR also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.300-$2.400 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded KBR from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KBR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.90.

Shares of KBR traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.44. 1,219,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,536. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. KBR has a 1 year low of $21.93 and a 1 year high of $44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.83 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.50.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. KBR’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

