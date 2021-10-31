KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.27.

BEKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HSBC lowered shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

BEKE stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,350,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,570,968. KE has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.77 and a beta of -1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.11.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. Analysts predict that KE will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 1st quarter worth about $5,956,243,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of KE by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,937,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,321,000 after purchasing an additional 770,744 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KE by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 16,377,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KE by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,989,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of KE by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,092,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

