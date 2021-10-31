Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Short Interest Update

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,100 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the September 30th total of 416,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.7 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KELTF. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Eight Capital began coverage on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.54 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kelt Exploration currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.33.

OTCMKTS KELTF remained flat at $$4.01 on Friday. 3,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,331. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

