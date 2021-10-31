Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,666 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Kemper were worth $44,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kemper in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Kemper in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Kemper in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kemper by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kemper by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Kemper news, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,540,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,504.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.17 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,095. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $63.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.79. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 54.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($1.12). Kemper had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Kemper’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

