Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 199,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INDI. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $277,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,912,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,825,000. 13.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INDI opened at $13.16 on Friday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.73 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.69.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 million. As a group, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.55.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

