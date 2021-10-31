Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.67% of Cardiff Oncology worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRDF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 536,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 79,557 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 4.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter worth about $587,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO James E. Levine purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $232.16 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 5,830.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

