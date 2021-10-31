Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 39.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,234 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 21,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $94,356.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $56.43 on Friday. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.17. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.20%.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

