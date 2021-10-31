Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,382 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,967 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Reliant Bancorp worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. 37.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Shares of RBNC opened at $33.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average of $28.95. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The firm has a market cap of $565.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.