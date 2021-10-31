Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 18,307 Shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,307 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Vectrus worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vectrus during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vectrus during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vectrus during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vectrus during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Vectrus during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vectrus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NYSE VEC opened at $48.43 on Friday. Vectrus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.75 and a 52 week high of $60.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $567.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. Vectrus had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $470.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.92 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.