Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,745 Shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 356,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,745 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hallmark Financial Services were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HALL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 189,500 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 384.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 143,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 113,940 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 212,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 71,767 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 46,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of HALL opened at $3.33 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $60.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $101.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.28 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hallmark Financial Services Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

