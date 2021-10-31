Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Takes $934,000 Position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after purchasing an additional 60,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,693,000 after purchasing an additional 151,962 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 261,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 137,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.02. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $56.10.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.28%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JRVR shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

