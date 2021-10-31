Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 232,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.70% of Quipt Home Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

QIPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.58.

QIPT stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $8.40.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $26.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. Analysts forecast that Quipt Home Medical Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

