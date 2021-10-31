Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,309 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Seneca Foods worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Seneca Foods by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Seneca Foods during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Seneca Foods by 17.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Seneca Foods by 8.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Seneca Foods by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $51.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.74. Seneca Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $235.04 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 8.45%.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

