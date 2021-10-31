Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Clariant (AEX:CLN) a CHF 24 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 24 price target on Clariant (AEX:CLN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CLN. UBS Group set a CHF 19.50 price objective on shares of Clariant in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 18.80 price objective on shares of Clariant in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 20.50 price objective on shares of Clariant in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 20 price objective on shares of Clariant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Clariant has a 12 month low of CHF 18.27 and a 12 month high of CHF 29.48.

Clariant AG is a Switzerland-based producer of specialty chemicals. It operates through four business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics and Coatings. The Care Chemicals business area produces ingredients for laundry detergents, fabric softeners, disinfectants and dishwashing detergents, as well as plasticizers, de-icing fluids for aircrafts and runways, and special solvents.

