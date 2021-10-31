Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €7.50 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CBK. Warburg Research set a €5.80 ($6.82) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €5.30 ($6.24) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerzbank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.01 ($7.07).

Shares of CBK opened at €6.32 ($7.43) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion and a PE ratio of -2.40. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a fifty-two week high of €6.87 ($8.08). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €5.73.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

