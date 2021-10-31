Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) a €14.00 Price Target

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2021

Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PBB has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of PBB stock opened at €10.73 ($12.62) on Thursday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a one year low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a one year high of €15.46 ($18.19). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €9.68.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.