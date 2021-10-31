Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Linde (ETR:LIN) a €330.00 Price Target

Linde (ETR:LIN) has been assigned a €330.00 ($388.24) price objective by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LIN. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €282.00 ($331.76) target price on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) target price on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($335.29) price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €291.00 ($342.35) price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €280.74 ($330.28).

ETR:LIN opened at €278.50 ($327.65) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is €262.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is €251.09. Linde has a 1-year low of €183.15 ($215.47) and a 1-year high of €271.55 ($319.47).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

