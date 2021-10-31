Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €105.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €102.45 ($120.53).

EPA:SAN opened at €86.43 ($101.68) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €85.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of €86.19. Sanofi has a 1 year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 1 year high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

