KeyCorp Comments on Alphabet Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $106.91 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $98.74. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $3,071.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $25.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $107.28 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GOOG. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

GOOG stock opened at $2,965.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,604.46 and a 52 week high of $2,982.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,831.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2,626.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total transaction of $48,774.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,724.78, for a total transaction of $37,844,469.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,299 shares of company stock worth $492,039,141 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 13.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 51.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 33.9% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 9.0% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

