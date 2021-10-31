KeyCorp Comments on McDonald’s Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the fast-food giant will earn $9.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.91. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MCD. Cowen boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.97.

MCD stock opened at $245.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.11. The stock has a market cap of $183.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $249.95.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 94.44% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

