KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Position Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,598,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250,553 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.27% of KeyCorp worth $53,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South State Corp bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.84.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

