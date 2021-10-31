Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 458,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,661 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kezar Life Sciences were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KZR. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 18.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 112.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,213 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $385.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.38.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.