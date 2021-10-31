Kin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.17 Million (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. Kin has a total market capitalization of $150.89 million and $3.17 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kin has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00068461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00069020 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00101974 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00073696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.82 or 0.00100272 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,648,356,456,501 coins. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kin is www.kin.org . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Buying and Selling Kin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.