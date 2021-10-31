Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kinder Morgan has the largest network of natural gas pipelines in North America that spreads across almost 70,000 miles. The company’s midstream properties are linked to all the prospective plays in the United States that are rich in natural gas. These extensive networks of gas pipelines provide it with stable fee-based revenues. Also, its Permian Highway Pipeline (PHP) project is viewed as a game-changer. The project is offering additional transportation capacity of natural gas to the U.S. Gulf Coast. However, lower contributions from the KinderHawk, and Eagle Ford gathering and processing properties have been hurting the company’s bottom-line. A decline in CO2 sales and crude volumes is also affecting the company’s business. A significant drop in project backlog is hurting the leading midstream energy company’s bottom-line.”

KMI has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.62.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 368.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 59.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

