Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KGSPY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kingspan Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kingspan Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

KGSPY opened at $115.10 on Friday. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.36.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.