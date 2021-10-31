Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Short Interest Update

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the September 30th total of 9,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KINS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 53,531 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 243,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 21,410 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael raised its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 85,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KINS traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $5.75. 11,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.59. The company has a market cap of $60.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.94. Kingstone Companies has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $8.98.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $39.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.53 million. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -533.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

