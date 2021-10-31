Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $598.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $52.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.50. Kirby has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.16.

Get Kirby alerts:

KEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $56,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kirby stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 108.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Kirby worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.