Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 158.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 411.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Kohl’s by 166.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $42,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s stock opened at $48.53 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.95.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.64%.

KSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.24.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

