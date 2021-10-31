KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 16.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,672,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509,899 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF worth $175,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 947,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,311,000 after buying an additional 18,292 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 689,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,977,000 after buying an additional 29,476 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 273,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after buying an additional 18,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $8,007,000.

Shares of KBA stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $53.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.09.

