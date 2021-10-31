K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €17.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SDF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 11th. DZ Bank set a €13.75 ($16.18) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €12.24 ($14.40).

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of SDF opened at €14.90 ($17.52) on Wednesday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €5.61 ($6.60) and a 12 month high of €14.53 ($17.09). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of €11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.