Kuende (KUE) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded down 36.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Kuende has a total market capitalization of $541,145.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kuende has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kuende coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00048426 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.95 or 0.00227704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.46 or 0.00096492 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Kuende

Kuende (CRYPTO:KUE) is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. Kuende’s official Twitter account is @kuende_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kuende’s official website is kuende.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Kuende Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuende should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuende using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

