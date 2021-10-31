Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) to report ($0.33) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Latch’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Latch will report full year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Latch.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 million.

LTCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Latch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Latch in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Latch has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTCH opened at $8.89 on Thursday. Latch has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $19.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,835,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,159,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,083,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,244,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,967,000. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

