Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Position in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,916 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in View were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in View in the second quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in View in the first quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in View in the second quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in View in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in View in the first quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIEW opened at $5.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. View, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $13.31.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on View from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

